ISRO's Another Historic Milestone, Successfully Docks Two Satellites in Space | WATCH

New Delhi: Docking of satellites as part of Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) performed successfully on Thursday.

ISRO shared post on social media X, “India docked its name in space history! Good Morning India! ISRO’s SpaDeX mission accomplishes historic docking success. Proud to witness this moment!"

ISRO has successfully docked 2 spacecrafts in Earth orbit for the first time. This makes India the 4th nation to indigenously develop docking technology & it's also a crucial milestone for ISRO's future missions.

This Docking was so precise, that they were going at 8 mm/sec speed in the final phase. This speed is extremely difficult to control especially with very light spacecraft of SpaDeX mission.

ISRO launched the mission on December 30.

The PSLV C60 rocket carrying two small satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), along with 24 payloads, had lifted off from the first launchpad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, and about 15 minutes after liftoff, the two small spacecraft weighing about 220 kg each were launched into a 475-km circular orbit as intended.

WATCH

According to ISRO, the SpaDeX mission is a cost-effective technology demonstrator mission for the demonstration of in-space docking using two small spacecraft that was launched by PSLV.

In space, docking technology is essential when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve common mission objectives.

PM Modi shared a social media post congratulating entire ISRO team and the entire space fraternity for the successful demonstration of space docking of satellites.

V Narayanan has been instrumental in the Gaganyaan programme, contributing to the human-rating of the LVM3 vehicle and the development of various systems, including cryogenic stages, life support systems, and propulsion systems for the crew and service modules. He also chaired the Gaganyaan Certification Board, overseeing the certification process for multiple systems.

Under his leadership, ISRO has advanced the development of next-generation propulsion systems, including a 200-tonne thrust LOX-Kerosene semi-cryogenic rocket system, a 110-tonne thrust LOX-Methane engine, and electric and green propulsion systems for spacecraft.

He has also guided the propulsion systems for upcoming missions such as the Venus Orbiter, Chandrayaan-4, and the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS).