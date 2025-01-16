NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams and Nick Hague Embark on Critical Spacewalk

Astronaut Sunita Williams, along with her colleague Nick Hague, exited the International Space Station (ISS) for a significant spacewalk on Thursday, marking the 91st U.S. spacewalk at the station. This event, known as US Spacewalk 91, is Williams' first in 12 years and her eighth overall, while for Hague, it's his fourth venture outside the ISS.

The spacewalk, expected to last approximately six and a half hours, involves Hague, designated as spacewalk crew member 1, in a suit with red stripes, and Williams as crew member 2, in an unmarked suit. Their mission is to carry out essential maintenance and hardware replacement tasks.

Here is what you need to know

According to NASA, the duo will focus on supporting station upgrades, particularly repairs to the Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer (NICER) X-ray telescope. Their tasks includes replacing a rate gyro assembly crucial for station orientation control, installing patches over damaged areas of NICER's light filters, and updating a reflector device on one of the international docking adapters. They will also check access points and tools for future maintenance on the Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer.

NASA has also scheduled a subsequent spacewalk for January 23, where Williams, alongside astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore, will tackle further tasks. These include removing an antenna assembly, collecting samples for microbial analysis from the exterior of the station, and preparing a spare joint for the Canadarm2 robotic arm.

In related news, the return of Williams and Wilmore to Earth has faced delays due to issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft. Initially planned as an eight-day mission, their stay has now extended to ten months. The original return via Starliner was postponed, and now they are set to come back on a SpaceX Dragon capsule, with the launch of SpaceX Crew 10 rescheduled for late March 2025.

Williams expressed her longing to return home, highlighting the extended time away from family, but also emphasized the importance of the work they are accomplishing on the ISS. NASA's decision to delay reflects a commitment to astronaut safety, allowing more preparation time for the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.