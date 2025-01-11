NASA Explains What Happens to Astronaut's Body if They Die in Space

Science: Space exploration is full of risks, and NASA has meticulously planned for every possible scenario, including the death of an astronaut in space.

Recently, NASA shared detailed protocols on how they handle such sensitive situations, throwing light on the practical and ethical considerations involved.

Handling the Body in Space

If an astronaut dies during a spacewalk, the immediate priority is to retrieve the body and seal it in the spacesuit to prevent contamination. The body would then be stored in the coldest area of the International Space Station (ISS) until it can be returned to Earth. This makeshift mortuary ensures that the living crew is not exposed to harmful gases and odours from decomposition.

Options for Handling the Body

NASA outlines three main options for handling a body in space:

Return to Earth: If the death occurs on the Moon, the body can be brought back to Earth relatively quickly. This ensures that the body can be handled according to Earth's mortuary practices and provides closure for the grieving family and crew.

Destructive Re-entry: For long-duration missions, such as a flight to Mars, returning to Earth with the deceased would be impractical. In such cases, the body might be preserved using specialised body bags or chambers until it can be returned.

Jettisoning into Space: While jettisoning a body into space seems practical, it conflicts with international space debris agreements and raises ethical questions.

Preservation and Ethical Considerations

On the Moon, without bacteria or moisture, a body would remain preserved, but leaving it there violates planetary protection rules. Researchers have proposed freezing bodies in space's frigid temperatures and breaking them into fragments using robotic arms, a chilling yet practical solution for limited space and contamination concerns.

Psychological Impact

Death in space is not just a logistical nightmare but also a profound psychological strain on astronauts. The isolation and existential weight of missions are amplified, making psychological support for the crew and families crucial.