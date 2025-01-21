A rare celestial event, the Planetary Parade, will take place twice in 2025, on January 21 and February 28. This event, which will be visible throughout the month, reaches its peak on January 25 when Mercury joins the alignment. During this time, seven planets—Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus—will align in the sky, offering a stunning sight that can be seen worldwide.

A planetary parade happens when multiple planets appear to line up from Earth's point of view. Although this does not mean the planets are perfectly aligned in space, it creates a visually impressive sight for observers. NASA explains that these events, especially those involving four or more planets, are rare and don't happen every year.

Will Planetary Parade Be Visible in India?

Yes, the rare planetary parade of six planets will be visible from India, featuring six planets—Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus. Mercury will also join the alignment, creating a spectacular seven-planet parade. This event will be visible for around four weeks, giving plenty of time for stargazers to enjoy the stunning display.

How To Watch Planetary Parade?

There are some useful tools to help you. Visit the Stellarium website or the Night Sky Map on the Time and Date website for a clear idea of where each planet is located. Additionally, the Star Walk 2 app, available on both Android and iOS, is a great option.

Planets such as Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn can be seen with the naked eye, while Neptune and Uranus require a telescope for observation. Mercury, however, may prove to be the most challenging to spot without optical aid.

It may be challenging to spot all six planets in the sky because Neptune and Uranus are especially difficult to locate. However, Saturn and Venus will appear very close to each other, making them easier to identify.

Best Time to Watch in India?