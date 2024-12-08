Video: Sunita Williams Shows How Astronauts Drink in Space

New Delhi, India: Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams recently hosted a virtual session with students from the, Sunita Williams Elementary School, in Needham, Massachusetts. The event offered an opportunity for students to connect directly with an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

While much of the focus was on space exploration, it was one particular demonstration that captured the imagination of her young audience: the challenge of drinking liquids in space.

In the microgravity environment of the ISS, basic tasks like drinking becomes surprisingly complex. Williams, who has spent over 322 days in space, explained how traditional drinking methods don't work in zero gravity. Liquids, instead of flowing smoothly from a cup, float away as tiny droplets. To counteract this, astronauts use special pouches that prevent liquids from floating freely, ensuring they can drink without making a mess. Williams gave hands-on demonstration, where she showed how to drink from these pouches.

“I never thought something as simple as drinking could be so tricky, but in space, we have to think about everything!” Williams said, engaging the students with her humorous yet informative explanation.

WATCH | Sunita Williams Shows How Astronauts Drink Liquids

Williams shared insights not only into the logistics of life aboard the ISS but also the passion required to become an astronaut. “If you want to do something, you’ve got to be curious and excited about learning,” Williams encouraged the students.

Williams is preparing for a significant milestone in her career—her upcoming spacewalk during the ISS Expedition 72 in 2025. As she carefully inspects her spacesuit and prepares the necessary equipment for the mission, Williams is also continuing her critical work aboard the ISS. In addition to her upcoming spacewalk, she and her fellow astronauts are conducting groundbreaking research in areas like disease detection and space physics.