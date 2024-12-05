Watch Exact Moment When ISRO Proba 3 Achieved A Perfect 'Textbook Launch'

Sriharikota: ISRO ESA Proba 3 satellite launch lift off has been successfully achieved by the Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday. The mission to study Sun's outer corona was launched from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. The Proba-3 (Project for Onboard Anatomy) consists of two satellites -- Coronagraph (310kgs) and Occulter (240kgs) -- in which two spacecraft would fly together as one, maintaining precise formation down to a single millimetre to study the Corona, the Sun's outer atmosphere. Earlier the launch was scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed for today due to some technical glitch.