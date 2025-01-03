VIDEO: Debate With Arnab; Mamata Targets BSF, Shifts Blame For Infiltration

Debate With Arnab: Infiltration has become a major point of political contention, with claims and accusations swirling around West Bengal’s security situation. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday made explosive claims, accusing the Border Security Force (BSF) of allowing Bangladeshi terrorists to infiltrate Bengal with the aim of destabilizing the state. Banerjee argued that there is a "blueprint" by the central government behind the alleged actions of the BSF, which she believes is causing unrest in the region. She also pointed fingers at certain district magistrates and Superintendents of Police (SPs), accusing them of assisting the BSF in these illegal activities. The accusations have ignited a political firestorm, with Arnab Goswami raising the crucial question, “Who’s responsible for the infiltration crisis?” This controversy has brought the issue of infiltration to the forefront, potentially becoming one of the central themes in the political landscape of 2025. As the debate continues to unfold, questions of national security, political accountability, and governance have taken center stage.