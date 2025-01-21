VIDEO: Trump 2.0, Time To Completely Dismantle US Deep State? Debate With Arnab

In his inaugural address, Trump is expected to outline his agenda for the next four years, including plans for sweeping executive actions on immigration, energy policy, and tariffs. These actions, which he has vowed to sign immediately after his swearing-in, signal his intent to push the boundaries of executive authority, enforce strict immigration measures, and redefine America’s global role. The ceremony marks the start of Trump’s second term, following his first inauguration in 2017, where he delivered a sombre address highlighting "American carnage." The ceremony is set to begin indoors due to the cold, scheduled for 10:30 PM IST in India. Attendees gather at the Capitol for the swearing-in, with prominent Indians among those attending the mega event. Who are the attendees of Donald Trump’s oath ceremony? Find out who the key dignitaries and special guests are at this historic occasion.