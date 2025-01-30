VIDEO: ISRO Achieves Historic Milestone with 100th Successful GSLV-F15 Rocket Launch | This Is Exclusive

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a historic milestone by completing its 100th mission, marking a significant leap in India's space journey. From its first SLV launch in 1979 to this achievement, ISRO has demonstrated consistent progress, with the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) leading 62 missions. Now, ISRO sets its sights on an even more ambitious goal—completing the next 100 launches within just five years. This milestone underscores India’s growing dominance in space exploration, strengthening its position globally. With advancements in satellite technology, interplanetary missions, and human spaceflight programs, ISRO is gearing up for a future filled with breakthroughs in space research and commercial satellite launches. As the organization moves forward, it aims to push boundaries and establish India as a key player in the global space race.