This Is Exclusive: Former ASG Atmaram Nandkarni Weighs In On The Adani Controversy

The Adani Group has released an extensive statement addressing the ongoing indictment controversy, categorically denying any bribery charges against its leaders, including Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Vneet Jaain. The group firmly stated that the allegations are completely baseless, malicious, and appear to be an orchestrated attempt to tarnish its reputation and credibility in the global market.

In its clarification, the Adani Group reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to maintaining ethical business practices, emphasizing its strict adherence to legal and regulatory frameworks. The company reiterated its dedication to transparency and integrity in all its operations, which are governed by robust internal policies and procedures. It assured stakeholders, investors, and the public that it complies with all applicable laws and remains open to cooperating fully with any legitimate investigation or inquiry.

The statement further highlighted that the group has always prioritized corporate governance and has a proven track record of operating within the bounds of ethical standards. The company dismissed the allegations as speculative and an unfounded attempt to undermine its standing at a time when it continues to contribute significantly to the economy and infrastructure development.