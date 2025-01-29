VIDEO: Ram Rahim Granted 12th Parole: 250+ Days Outside Prison Sparks Controversy | This is Exclusive

Ram Rahim, the controversial self-styled godman and rape convict, has been granted his 12th parole since his 2017 conviction, sparking outrage and raising serious concerns. This parole allows him to remain outside of prison for over 250 days, a situation that has drawn significant attention and ignited a fierce debate over the judicial system. The repeated paroles have led many to question the extent of his influence and power, as it appears that he continues to enjoy favorable treatment despite his conviction. Critics argue that this highlights a potential flaw in the system, where influential figures may be able to manipulate the legal process for their benefit. The continued freedom of Ram Rahim has fueled public outrage, with many calling for a thorough review of the parole process to ensure accountability, fairness, and transparency. The case has raised alarming questions about the role of powerful personalities in shaping legal decisions, and the public is demanding greater scrutiny of how such paroles are granted.