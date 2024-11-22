Published 22:43 IST, November 22nd 2024
Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bowl against West Indies in 1st Test
Bangladesh won the toss Friday and chose to bowl in the first of two Test against the West Indies. Bangladesh is coming off a 2-0 series defeat to South Africa last month, which included a defeat by an innings and 273 runs inside three days.
The West Indies hasn't played Test cricket since August, when it lost a series 1-0 to South Africa. It went with a four-man pace attack in sunny conditions at North Sound.
Teams: West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales.
Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Shahadat Hossain, Mehedi Hasan Miraz (c), Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam.
