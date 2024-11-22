Bangladesh wins toss, opts to bowl against West Indies in 1st Test

Bangladesh won the toss Friday and chose to bowl in the first of two Test against the West Indies.

Bangladesh is coming off a 2-0 series defeat to South Africa last month, which included a defeat by an innings and 273 runs inside three days.

The West Indies hasn't played Test cricket since August, when it lost a series 1-0 to South Africa. It went with a four-man pace attack in sunny conditions at North Sound.

Teams: West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales.