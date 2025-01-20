Search icon
  Jake And Logan Paul End Long Standing Feud With Conor McGregor, Youtuber's Mum Hugs MMA Star Enroute To Trump Inauguration

Published 20:34 IST, January 20th 2025

Jake And Logan Paul End Long Standing Feud With Conor McGregor, Youtuber's Mum Hugs MMA Star Enroute To Trump Inauguration

Jake Paul and Logan Paul crushed their feud against Conor McGregor after the younger Paul brother shared a photo with the MMA star on social media.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Conor McGregor and the Paul Brothers | Image: AP/Instagram/@jakepaul

The boxing world has been ablaze ever since Jake Paul made his boxing debut. The former Youtuber has had feuds with several big names of the combat sports community. One of the most infamous rivalries in the current boxing scenario was between Jake Paul and MMA star and the face of the fight game Conor McGregor. The Paul Brothers and Conor McGregor have been involved in a social media feud where all of those involved took several shots at each other. They also teased a fight several times but to no avail. 

Paul Brothers Quashes Feud With Conor McGregor 

Enroute to the swearing in ceremony of the United States Of America, Conor McGregor, Jake Paul, Logan Paul and the mother of the Paul Brothers travelled together to the destination for the swearing-in ceremony. In the photos posted on social media by Jake Paul, it is seen that the two Paul Brothers are sitting in the front seat and in the seat behind them is Conor McGregor, who is seen hugging the mother of the two youtubers. 

Read More: KSI Eager To Fight McGregor In India After Logan Paul Commits To WWE

Conor McGregor To Fight Logan Paul In India?

Conor McGregor and Logan Paul are reportedly set to be involved in a boxing match which will be taking place in India. In a social media post a few weeks ago, Conor McGregor confirmed that a fight is in the works between himself and Logan Paul. 

Read More: Indian Boxer Vijender Singh's Father Mahipal Singh Passes Away

“I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in India. I have agreed,” Conor McGregor wrote in his post on social media. The Ambani's are working on organising the fight in India. 

Updated 20:34 IST, January 20th 2025

