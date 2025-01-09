'I’m very down': KSI Eager To Fight Conor McGregor In India After Logan Paul Commits To Wrestling, WWE

Conor McGregor's big announcement has caused a stir on the internet. Given that the Ambani Family, India, and WWE superstar Logan Paul are all involved, the Irish MMA fighter's revelation is significant. The MMA fighter has unexpectedly decided to postpone his comeback to the octagon and then announced that he would be travelling to India to fight The Maverick in an exhibition boxing match. Recently, influencer and professional boxer KSI has come forward and looks to be set to fight against the Irish MMA fighter.

KSI Ready To Step Inside Squared Circle Against Conor McGregor In Boxing Fight

Irish MMA striker Conor McGregor has revealed that he has put his return to the octagon on hold. He has been away from action since 2021 after Dustin Poirier broke his leg during a match. In December, McGregor revealed that he was in a preliminary deal with the Ambani Family for an exhibition boxing match in India. However, Logan Paul has somewhat spoiled the plan by hinting that he would be fully dedicated to being a WWE superstar. The former United States Champion said during RAW's Premiere on Netflix that he would commit himself to wrestling.

After Logan Paul committed himself to wrestling, rumours flooded over social media that KSI could be the one who could replace The Maverick. The influencer-turned-professional boxer then revealed that he is very much down to replace his PRIME business partner and face off against the Irish MMA striker. KSI reposted a fan-made promotional poster which features him instead of Logan Paul against McGregor in the graphic.

"Not rumoured. I'm very down," he tweeted.

What Did Logan Paul Said During RAW's Premiere On Netflix

Logan Paul was in attendance during RAW's premiere on Netflix and he was seen seated among the fans. A promo package aired live on the LED tron, where the former US champion committed himself to wrestling and intended to dedicate himself into it.

"I get it, I would hate me too. I don’t ‘respect the process’. I’ve never fallen in line’ or ‘waited my turn’, but you know what must really keep you up at night? I’ve been so good at this. And now? I’m dedicating my life to this, no more side hustle, no more bulls***. 100 per cent WWE superstar," Logan Paul said.