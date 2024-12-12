Published 22:01 IST, December 12th 2024
World Chess Championship: How Much Cash Prize Did D Gukesh Win After Becoming The New Champion
Check out the prize details of the prize money which D Gukesh and Ding Liren will be receiving after the World Chess Championship Final.
The World Chess Championship has a new king, with one of India's grandmasters succeeding China's Ding Liren as the new world champion. D. Gukesh has been crowned the 18th World Chess Champion after a thrilling match against title-holder Ding Liren in Singapore. It is a historic moment for India, as a new chess king has emerged following Viswanathan Anand. Despite being outplayed a few times and the majority of the game ending in draws, the 18-year-old remained composed. The final match ended up being the decisive one, as a huge blunder cost his opponent the title.
D Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship: Check Out The Prize Money Disbursement Among The Finalists
D Gukesh made history after becoming the 18th overall victor of the World Chess Championship crown. He is now the youngest grandmaster to achieve the title at 18 years 8 months 14 days after officially surpassing Garry Kasparov, who won the crown when he was 22 years 6 months 27 days. The Russian won the title back in 1985.
With that being said, let's take a look at the prize bracker for the World Chess Championship Final. The total prize money for the 2024 FIDE World Chess Championship Final will be USD 2.5 million. Each game a player wins earns them USD 200,000 [INR 1.69 Crore approx.]. The remainder of the funds will be split equally between the two players.
In terms of the prize money, Gukesh won three games and will receive USD 600,000 [INR 5.07 Crore Approx.] while Ding Liren won USD 400,000 [INR 3.38 Crore Approx. The remaining USD 1.5 Million will be split equally among the two finalists.
In total, Gukesh's Prize Money stands at USD 1.35 Million [INR 11.45 Crore Approx.] while Ding Liren gets USD 1.15 Million [INR 9.75 Crore Approx.]
Gukesh Secures World Chess Championship Crown, Makes History
In terms of the match, D Gukesh won the final classical time control game of the 14-game match, which appeared to be heading for a draw for the most part, and thus secured the necessary 7.5 points to Liren's 6.5. After defeating Chinese champion Ding Liren in the fourteenth and final game of an intense match, he became the world's youngest chess champion at the age of 18. As the winner, he will receive a sizable portion of the USD 2.5 million prize fund.
