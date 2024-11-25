Controversy Strikes Chess Tournament In Uzbekistan, Vantika Agrawal's Draw Tuns Into Shocking Loss

It was a disappointing day for Indian chess player Vantika Agrawal as controversy struck her chess match in the President's Cup taking place in Uzbekistan. In a match that had ended in a draw, her draw was overturned into a loss off a bizarre rule as the tournament was struck with controversy. Vantika Agrawal took to social media to protest the unfortunate incident and how her draw had been changed into a loss due to the arbiter's fault.

Vantika was playing against Mukhammadzokhid Suyarov of Uzbekistan in the third round of the tournament.

Vantika Agrawal Takes To Social Media To Protest Unfair Decision

Vantika Agrawal took to social media to protest against her draw being turned into a loss. She spoke out against the bizzare rules and how there was no way to get the decision overturned.

“My game in 3rd round of President’s Cup in Uzbekistan ended as a draw. I submitted the scoresheet with the right result. Then when I checked the pairing (for round 4) it was published as a loss for me. I immediately mailed them and informed them but they said that it’s FIDE’s rule that they can’t do anything.

“So I want to ask FIDE why they made such a rule. If it’s arbiter’s mistake why should I suffer I have spent lots of money to play this tournament,” said Vantika Agrawal as she protested on social media.

Following no action taken, she decided to withdraw from the tournament.

Vantika Agrawal Withdraws From President's Cup, Uzbekistan

Following her protests on social media, Vantika decided to withdraw from the tournament as he put up another update on social media.