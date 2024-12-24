'He's In The Team': 19 Year Old Sam Konstas All Set To Make Dream Debut In Boxing Day Test At The MCG

Australian batter Sam Konstas is all set to make his dream debut for the Australian Cricket Team in the highly prestigious Border Gavaskar Trophy as he has been selected for the fourth test which will take place on Boxing Day between India and Australia at the MCG. The 19 year old Konstas is set to become the second youngest debutant for Australia and is only edged out by captain Pat Cummins who made his debut when he was 18.

Teen batter Sam Konstas is set to make a dream debut at the MCG during the Boxing Day Test against India even as an injury cloud looms over prolific run-getter Travis Head, who suffered a quadriceps muscle strain during the third game at the Gabba.

Konstas, 19, will become the 468th Australian men's Test cricketer to don the Baggy Green during the fourth Border-Gavaskar game on December 26 after selector Tony Dodemaide informed him about his inclusion during training at the MCG here on Tuesday morning.

"We wanted clarity for our batting unit before the team meeting," Australia coach Andrew McDonald said ahead of the fourth Test with the series locked at 1-1.

Konstas Replaces McSweeney In AUS Test Squad

Dodemaide informing Konstas about his inclusion was a departure from protocol as traditionally, it's the Australian skipper who confirms the playing XI on match eve or on the morning of the match.

"It's (breaking the news) something we don't usually do because haven't had too many moving parts, but we thought we'd get that out of the way so everyone knows that he's in the team," said McDonald.

"He (Konstas) has been very similar to what I've seen on the outside within (the team) -- composed, relaxed, knows his game. And what he's shown is an array of shots, the ability to put pressure back on to opponents and he gets his opportunity," he added.

Konstas replaces Nathan McSweeney in the side after the opener was dropped because of a string of poor scores in the three Tests so far.