2024 Lanka T10 Super League Kicks Off Tomorrow; Check Out All Teams And Squads

The highly anticipated 2024 Lanka T10 Super League is set to commence on December 11 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, marking a new chapter in Sri Lankan cricket. The tournament, featuring six dynamic franchises, will showcase an exciting brand of cricket at the picturesque venue in Kandy. The tournament organizers have officially unveiled the complete squad lists for all six franchises, featuring an impressive mix of international stars and local talent.



The league has assembled an extraordinary roster of talent across all franchises. The Colombo Jaguars, under the guidance of legendary Sri Lankan bowler Chaminda Vaas as head coach, will feature top stars including former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews (Captain), alongside rising star Matheesha Pathirana, versatile Kamindu Mendis, Pakistan's Asif Ali, and explosive opener Jason Roy.

Galle Marvels, coached by the experienced Graham Ford, boasts a formidable lineup including spin wizard Maheesh Theekshana (captain), explosive Bhanuka Rajapaksa, pace bowler Binura Fernando, and English star Alex Hales and Luke Wood.

The Hambantota Bangla Tigers showcase their strength with Dasun Shanaka at the helm, supported by Shevon Daniel, local hero Kusal Janith Perera, and Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai.

Jaffna Titans, under the strategic leadership of James Foster, feature an impressive roster including right-handed batting all-rounder David Wiese (Captain), the skilled Muhammad Amir, dynamic Kusal Mendis, versatile Charith Asalanka.

Kandy Bolts, coached by Sachith Pathirana, brings together a stellar combination including the experienced Sri Lankan Cricketer Thisara Perera (Captain), the middle order batter Dinesh Chandimal, skilled opener Pathum Nissanka, and international talent George Munsey.

Nuwara Eliya Kings, under the guidance of Julian Wood, round out the competition with a powerful lineup featuring Avishka Fernando, Saurabh Tiwary, pace bowler Kasun Rajitha, talented Dushan Hemantha, Kyle Mayers, and Benny Howell.



The tournament's opening day promises a spectacular triple-header at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on December 11. The action begins at 4:00 PM local time (10:30 AM GMT) with Jaffna Titans taking on Hambantota Bangla Tigers in the tournament opener. The second match of the day will see Nuwara Eliya Kings face off against Colombo Jaguars at 6:15 PM local time (12:45 PM GMT), while the day concludes with an exciting clash between Kandy Bolts and Galle Marvels at 8:30 PM local time (15:00 GMT). The fast-paced T10 format is expected to deliver thrilling encounters and showcase the evolution of cricket in the region.

2024 Lanka T10 Super League: Full Squads

Colombo Jaguars: Angelo Mathews (captain), Dan Lawrence, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamindu Mendis, Asif Ali, Jason Roy, Akila Dhananjaya, Angelo Perera, Najibullah Zadran, Ali Khan, Isitha Wijesundara, Ramesh Mendis, Rony Talukdar, Ranuda Somarathne, Ryan Kamwemba, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madhushanka, Garuka Sanketh and support staff including Head Coach Chaminda Vaas.



Galle Marvels: Maheesh Theekshana (Captain), Shakib Al Hasan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Binura Fernando, Alex Hales, Luke Wood, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Jeffrey Vandersay, Andre Fletcher, Zahoor Khan, Sandun Weerakkody, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kesrick Williams, Dumindu Sewmina, Sadisha Rajapaksa and supporting staff including Head Coach Graham Ford.

Hambantota Bangla Tigers: Dasun Shanaka, Shevon Daniel, Kusal Janith Perera, Dushmantha Chameera, Hazratullah Zazai, Richard Gleeson, Isuru Udana, Tharindu Ratnayake, Karim Janat, Mohammad Shahzad, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Nishan Peirichuges, Chamath Gomez, Sahan Arachchige and team staff



Jaffna Titans: David Wiese (Captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Muhammad Amir, Nuwan Thushara, Dunith Wellalage, Dwaine Pretorius, Tom Abell, Pramod Madushan, Pavan Rathnayake, George Garton, Traveen Mathew, Kevin Wickham including Head Coach James Foster and supporting staff.



Kandy Bolts: Thisara Perera (captain), Imad Wasim, Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, George Munsey, Milinda Siriwardana, Chathuranga de Silva, Amir Hamza Hotak, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chamika Gunasekara, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Danal Hemananda, Arinesto Vezha, Seekkuge Prasanna including Head Coach Sachith Pathirana and support personnel.