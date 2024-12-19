Published 13:56 IST, December 19th 2024
Pakistan GIFTED Another ICC Event to Compensate PCB's Financial Loss - REPORT
While there is nothing official about it, but reports suggest that the apex cricketing body is ready to gift the PCB another ICC event.
While there is nothing official about it, but reports suggest that the apex cricketing body is ready to gift the PCB another ICC event. With India not travelling to Pakistan, the PCB is in for a massive financial loss and hence to compensate that the ICC is ready to allow the Pakistan board to host another ICC event in their country. The PCB reportedly did not want to take money for agreeing to the hybrid model for the honour and pride of Pakistan. Now, most reports claim that the ICC could offer PCB the chance to host the 2028 Women's T20 World Cup . But again, there is nothing official to this report. PCB has also warned the ICC of taking strict action if this demand is not fulfilled.
NAQVI ATTENDS BoG MEETING
Meanwhile, during the 76th meeting of the Board of Governors recently in a hotel in Islamabad, Naqvi claimed that Pakistan is fully ready to host the Champions Trophy .
WHAT WAS DISCUSSED AT THE MEET?
In fact, the Board of Governers were briefed on the latest development regarding hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan. The members lauded Chairman PCB’s firm stance regarding hosting the showpiece ICC event at home and showed their confidence on him. But, was his stance actually firm? If it was firm, he would not have accepted the ‘hybrid’ model in the first place.
The members were also briefed on the stadia upgradation taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi for the upcoming mega event and the members expressed their satisfaction on the upgradation work.
