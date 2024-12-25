Premier Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi requested for a break ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy and was granted. So, that means - he is not going to be there for the series against South Africa. Pakistan play South Africa before they host the world for the Champions Trophy and hence Afridi's decision to opt out has raised significant eyebrows. Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has slammed the selectors for allowing Afridi rest. Claiming that he still cannot believe it, Arthur claimed that Afridi is a match-winner.

'Can't believe it'

"I can't believe it. If he's not bowling in South Africa, then where the hell are they bowling him? It's the best place to bowl in the world, almost. Plus, he gives you a left-arm option. I know they have got Mir Hamza, but Shaheen is a game-breaker and match-winner," Arthur said in an interaction with ESPNcricinfo.

"I'm not in the inner echelon in terms of knowing the ins and outs of why they haven't selected him, but on pure skill, I would have him in South Africa in any team I pick," he added.

Afridi, who was part of the red-ball format, has opted out of the white-ball formats as he wants to lay his emphasis on the upcoming Champions Trophy. He played all the T20I and ODI games versus South Africa. Afridi not interested in playing red-ball cricket means he would also skip the series against West Indies at home. In the absence of Afridi, Pakistan have Mir Hamza, Naseem Shah, Aamer Jamal and Mohammed Khurram. It would be a good opportunity for the rest to impress the selectors.

Meanwhile, the Champions Trophy official fixtures were released yesterday and the high-voltage India-Pakistan clash will take place on February 23 in Dubai.