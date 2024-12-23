2025 ICC Champions Trophy Final at Lahore? Here's What Happens if India Reach Summit Clash

After months of speculation, fans finally know that the deadlock between the PCB and the BCCI has finally come to an end and there is some clarity now. We finally know that the marquee event is happening and it will happen in the 50-over format - unlike the 20-over format - that was briefly being speculated. The ardent fans also know that India - as they has always wanted - will play it's matches outside Pakistan, in the United Arab Emirates. Now, that the Pakistan Cricket Board has agreed to the ‘hybrid’ model, it has also been agreed that the model will apply for the upcoming tournament as well as the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup and the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup.

While it is not confirmed, but a report on ESPNCricinfo claims that India will play it's matches in Dubai and the much-awaited ‘Mother of all Battles’ will take place in the bullring at the Dubai International stadium on February 23. While this cannot be confirmed, but this is exactly what the grapevine is carrying and an official announcement of the schedule is expected this week. As per the same report, India will play it's tournament opener against Asian against Bangladesh and then conclude their campaign against New Zealand on March 2.

WHERE WILL INDIA PLAY IF THEY MAKE SEMIS?

In case, the Men in Blue make the knockout stage - that is the semi-final in this case - where will they play their game? Will they have to come back to Pakistan for that crucial game? No, they would be playing the first semi-final in case they qualify for it and that would be played in UAE itself. This game will not have a Reserve Day. In case, India fail to qualify for the semi-final, then it will take place in Pakistan itself. The second semi-final would take place on March 5 in Pakistan. The second semis would have a Reserve Day.

WHAT IF INDIA MAKE THE FINAL?