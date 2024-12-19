Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • 'A Bit Of A Thorn': Mitchell Starc Honors R Ashwin As IND Veteran Retires From International Cricket

Published 16:47 IST, December 19th 2024

'A Bit Of A Thorn': Mitchell Starc Honors R Ashwin As IND Veteran Retires From International Cricket

After bowling all-rounder R Ashwin announced his retirement from International cricket, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has honoured the India veteran.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
R Ashwin celebrates after scoring a wicket | Image: X/@BCCI

The legendary R Ashwin has called time on his illustrious career in the game of cricket. One of the finest bowling all-rounders, the veteran spin bowler made the announcement public after the 3rd India vs Australia Test match, which ended up being a draw. The sudden announcement shocked the realm of cricket, as no one saw it coming. Australia's pace-bowling veteran Mitchell Starc pays homage to the retiring Indian Cricket icon.

Mitchell Starc Heaps Laurels On R Ashwin After Indian Ace Retires From International Cricket

Mitchell Starc speaks upon the recently retired Indian all-rounder R Ashwin, and the Aussie pace bowler said that he has been a disruption for them in some of their memorable matches while Down Under. he exclaimed him to be 'a bit of a thorn.'

"He (Ashwin) has always been a bit of a thorn in our side over in India and played a part in series here in Australia. It's been a fantastic career, and I'm sure it will be celebrated that way. His numbers speak for themselves. He's been an incredible bowler for India for a long time, over 500 wickets. 

Ravichandran Ashwin plays a shot during the day one of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

"He (Ashwin) has got a close working relationship with Nathan (Lyon), and that mutual respect between teams and for someone of his calibre - congratulations on his career. It's been a fantastic career, and I'm sure it will be celebrated that way," Mitchell Starc said while speaking to SEN Radio.

Also Read: Under-Pressure Mohsin Naqvi Claims 'PCB is Fully Ready to Host ICC CT 25'

R Ashwin Caps Off A Spectacular Campaign As he Announces Retirement

Team India's ace off-spinner recently called time on his career in International cricket as R Ashwin announced his retirement. He made the announcement after the third test match between India and Australia at The Gabba ended up in a draw. With 537 wickets from 106 games, he finished his career as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, trailing only the great Anil Kumble, who had 619. Between 2011 and 2024, R Ashwin participated in 23 Test matches against Australia, taking 115 wickets, including seven five-wicket and a 10-wicket hauls. Additionally, he had a significant role in India's incredible victory in the 2020–21 Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

Also Read: ICC Announces Hybrid Model For Champions Trophy 2025, Venues For India Games Yet To Be Confirmed

Updated 21:43 IST, December 19th 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.