Abhishek Sharma in India's 2025 Champions Trophy Squad? 60-Ball Century in Vijay Hazare Trophy Brightens SRH Star's Chances

Young Abhishek Sharma is surely ticking the right boxes and looks like he could be in contention for a spot in the Champions Trophy squad. After a dream IPL , he got picked for the Indian squad and now looks like he is ready to break the door open again. The dashing left-handed opener smashed a breathtaking 60-ball hundred in a recent Vijay Hazare Trophy game against Saurashtra at the Gujarat College Cricket Ground ‘A’ in Ahmedabad. Abhishek hit 170 off 96 balls. His knock was laced with 22 fours and 8 sixes, and a staggering striking rate of 177.08, putting Punjab in a position of strength. During his knock, he also stitched a crucial 125-run partnership with Prabhsimran Singh. Abhishek is yet to make his ODI debut for India, but looks like it is not very far.