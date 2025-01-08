'Don't See Him Going To England': Gilchrist Predicts A Significant Change Before India's White-Ball Tour vs ENG

Team India's shambolic loss to Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series raised a lot of concern among the fans and analysts. The Australians ruthlessly exposed the top-order's weaknesses. Even stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli struggled to make an impression. Rohit's status as a skipper is being heavily questioned, and there are calls for Bumrah to take over as skipper. With Australia behind them, India will look ahead to the England tour. Adam Gilchrist believes that a significant change could be made on the Indian side.

Adam Gilchrist Expects India Star To Hit A Pause After Recent Outing

Former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist believes that Rohit Sharma may not be a part of the England tour, as he could take up some assessment after his recent dip in performance as a skipper. He added that the Indian team selectors too may not press him up for the white-ball series.

"I don't see Rohit going to England. He says, 'he is going to assess when he gets home.' I mean, the first thing he is going to be met with when he does get home is a two-month-old baby that he has to change nappies on. I don't see him pressing on. I think he will probably have a crack at the Champions Trophy. They have got some white-ball cricket coming up against England. Then they go to the Champions Trophy. I reckon he might have a crack at that, and then that might see him out," Gilchrist said while speaking on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast.

Jasprit Bumrah talks with teammate India's captain Rohit Sharma following the fifth cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground | Image: AP Photo

Australia Veteran Expects Superstar India Cricketer To Be Back As Skipper For England Tour

Further in his appearance, Adam Gilchrist reckoned over the change of leadership in India, analyzing that Jasprit Bumrah may not be the one becoming the full-time skipper. However, he did not rule out seeing Virat Kohli at the helm once again.