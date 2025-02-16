Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch Warm-up Game

NZ vs AFG Live Streaming, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Warm-up Match: We are three days away from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener which will be played between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand. Both the Group A teams would get the tournament underway on February 19 in Karachi's National Stadium. But before the showpiece event gets underway, there are warm-up matches organised by the ICC to allow the teams to get some practice and also get used to the conditions. Both sides would look to fine-tune their strategies and also if possible implement them.

AFG vs NZ CT 25 Warm-up Match Info

Date: Sunday, February 16, 2025

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

AFG vs NZ LIVE STREAMING DEETS

When is the Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up match?

The Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up match is going to take place on February 16, Sunday.

What time does the Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up game start?

The Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up game will start at 2:30 PM IST.

Where can you live stream the Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up match?

You can live stream the Afghanistan vs New Zealand, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up match would not be available.