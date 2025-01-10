After IPL Mega Auction Snub, Pacer James Anderson All Set To Resume County Cricket Stint In Summer: Reports

James Anderson competed in his farewell international match against the West Indies at Lord's and was given a hero's send-off. But the cricketer is not done yet, as he is eager to be a part of the game in a certain capacity. Anderson has yet to be a part of any cricket tournaments, but he is actively finding a route back into the game and looks close to doing so.

James Anderson Actively Seeking For County Cricket Run Post-Retirement: Reports

Retired England pacer James Anderson hasn't been a part of active competition since his farewell Test at Lord's against West Indies in July 2024. Since then, he has expressed interest in competing in franchise leagues like the IPL. Anderson registered for the tournament and was one of the oldest players to be a part of the IPL mega auction. But that didn't work either, as he went unsold in the auction. But the English bowler looks to be determined to continue playing cricket as he is seeking a way back into competition, and he has been in talks to resume action in the summer.

As per Telegraph Sport, Lancashire and James Anderson are negotiating for the pacer to return to the pitch this summer. According to sources, to continue his remarkable career, he will make himself available for Lancashire in all formats. When the Lancashire season begins in April, the retired English pacer is sure he can continue where he left off.

James Anderson Ended His Career On A High, But He Looks To Have More To Offer

While James Anderson intends to be back with his boyhood team in the summer. The retired pacer is eager to keep his body running and up to the mark. While he was roped in as a fast bowling mentor for ECB, he is not a part of the official staff, allowing him to work flexibly as a mentor and a cricketer.