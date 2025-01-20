After Virat Kohli, Another Team India Star Likely To Miss Ranji Trophy As Doubts On His Participation Looms

The Ranji Trophy tournament saw the return of several Team India stars, including Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and many others. The BCCI wants top cricketers to get some game time before important tournaments. However, Virat Kohli may not return as he would make a return to Delhi's domestic side. Another veteran may not be a part of the return to domestics.

India Veteran Likely To Miss Out On Ranji Trophy Tournament, Just Like Virat Kohli

The Karnataka Ranji Trophy team did not include veteran batsman KL Rahul, who is recuperating from an elbow niggle, for their penultimate Elite Group C match against Punjab, which starts on January 23. Rahul might play for the state team in their final league game against Haryana on January 30, according to a report on PTI.

Opener Mayank Agarwal will captain the 16-man squad, which includes India pacer Prasidh Krishna and top-order batsman Devdutt Padikkal. Shreyas Gopal, who took 18 wickets during Karnataka's victorious run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, has been promoted to vice-captain. Devdutt exhibited excellent form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after he played two games and scored 150 runs.

India's KL Rahul prepares for play on the first day of the fifth cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground | Image: AP Photo

For Punjab, the team would have the services of star Team India opener Shubman Gill, who had made himself available for the domestic tournament. Notably, as part of a 10-point directive that was released on Thursday, the BCCI mandated that the best players play in domestic matches. To be exempt from this requirement, players must have the chairman of selectors' consent. It looks like KL has received an exemption because of the niggle.

KL Rahul To Be A Part Of Team India For Champions Trophy 2025

While KL Rahul would miss out on the domestic match-ups, he has been named in Team India's ODI squad for the three-match home series against England. The same team will be a part of the ICC Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to begin on February 19, 2025.

Karnataka Squad For Ranji Trophy Tournament: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shreyas Gopal (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, KV Aneesh, R Smaran, KL Shrijith (wicketkeeper), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Raj, Prasidh Krishna, Vasuki Koushik, Abhilash Shetty, Yasovardhan Parantap, Nikin Jose, Vidyadhar Patil, Sujay Satheri (wk), Mohsin Khan.