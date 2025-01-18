'It's Not A Punishment': Agarkar Explains The Rationale Behind BCCI's Revised 10-Point Directive, Says Change Was Needed

Team India's horrendous showcase at the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia called for some change in how things worked in the squad. As Team India gears up for the Champions Trophy, the board has put some strict norms in place to ensure that the discipline and guidelines are being followed. Some rules include staying in the same hotel as the squad and personal travel while on tours being suspended. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has offered his take on the BCCI, enforcing the norms and the necessity behind it.

Ajit Agarkar Discusses the Importance of BCCI's 10-Point Directive

Former cricketer and chief selector of the BCCI, Ajit Agarkar, has expressed his thoughts on the new norms being invoked, expressing that the change was needed and one must follow the rules while playing for the national team.

“I suppose every team has some rules in place. We've spoken about various things you see over the last few months where you can improve as a team, where you can get a bit closer as a team. It's not a school. It's not a punishment. It's just (that) you have some rules in place and when you're playing for the national team you just follow those rules. Again, these are mature individuals. They are superstars in their own rights in international sport.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Chief Selector of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ajit Agarkar during a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai | Image: ANI Photo

"But at the end of the day, you're eventually representing your country. There are certain things that you just inherently follow as every team does. I think a lot of them (rules) have been in place. Maybe we've spoken about it now and it's been put out, but a lot of them have been in place in any case. You keep on refining it as you go along eventually what suits the team, you want to try and do," Chief Selector Ajit Agarlar explained during the press conference.

Rohit Sharma Opens Up On The Rift Speculations With Gautam Gambhir

The speculation regarding the relationship between head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma has caused a stir in the media. Over the commotion, Rohit spoke up and declared that he is his own man once he enters the playing arena.

"Both (Rohit and Gambhir) of us are very clear in what we want to do. I'm not going to sit here and discuss what goes behind every game tactically but it's very clear in my mind. Gautam Gambhir is somebody once we enter the field he trusts what the captain is doing on the field. The basic talks that happen are only off the field, in the ground or maybe the changing room. But once we take the field it's all about what I do on the field. That's the kind of trust we have in each other and that's how it should be," Rohit Sharma said.