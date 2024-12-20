'Anushka Sharma Saw Him Literally Crying': Varun Dhawan Narrates Heartbreaking Virat Kohli Story

Virat Kohli is regarded as one of India's greatest captains as far as Test cricket is concerned. Under Virat Kohli's captaincy, the Indian cricket team became an immovable force as far as the longest format of the game is concerned. Virat's aggressive mindset coupled with coach Ravi Shastri's tactical brilliance made India one of the most feared side in world cricket. Under Kohli and Shastri, India also became one of the strongest touring teams in international cricket.

Virat Kohli's leadership capabilities touched newer heights when India defeated Australia in Australia for the first time in 2018-19 to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Prior to the series, Kohli had said that no Australian team in Australia was weak, but his team made the series a one-sided affair. But the lead-up to the series was tough for India as they had lost an away series to England 4-1.

Varun Dhawan Narrates A Shocking Virat Kohli Tale

Virat Kohli hasn't been in a very good form for quite sometime and that is no secret. Kohli did score a stellar century in the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, but since then he has not been able to put bat to ball. Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan while speaking on the Ranveer Allahbadia podcast reveals some of the few insights that Virat Kohli's wife, actor, producer Anushka Sharma shared with him.

'I think it was a Nottingham Test where India had lost and Anushka was not present at the game. She came back, she didn't know where Virat was. Then she came to the room and saw him l down, literally crying', said Varun.

Dhawan co-starred with Anushka Sharma in 2018 Bollywood film Sui Dhaaga and he might be talking about the Edgbaston Test in Birmingham that opened that series.

Kohli Braces Himself For Boxing-Day Challenge