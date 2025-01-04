'Quite Intimidating': AUS Coach Makes Concerning Revelation About Sam Konstas Following India's Fiery Celebration On Day 1

The last session of the first day of the fifth Border Gavaskar Trophy test took a fiery turn as 19-year old Sam Konstas got into a heated war of words with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah . During the final few minutes of the game, batter Usman Khawaja and Jasprit Bumrah got into an argument over the batter's reluctance and him not being ready to face the bowl. As the two veteran cricketers got into it, Sam Konstas who was on the non-strikers end jumped into the middle of this exchange and said something to the Indian captain Jasprit Bumrah.

Following Konstas' involvement, the argument turned heated with all of the attention turning towards Bumrah and the Indian bowler looking visibly angry.

AUS Coach Reveals Chat With Konstas Following India's Fiery Celebrations

After the argument was calmed down by the umpires, Bumrah bowled the last bowl of the day and managed to pick up the wicket of Usman Khawaja. Following Khawaja's wicket, the Indian team turned their attention back to Konstas as they celebrated right in the face of the 19 year old batter who quietly walked away.

Following this incident, Australian coach Andrew McDonald has revealed that he had a chat with Sam Konstas asking the batter if he was okay and in the right headspace following the fiery celebrations from the Indian team.

“My conversation with him was just around whether he’s okay. Clearly, the way that India celebrated that, it was quite intimidating. To have an opposition swarm the non-striker like that, we’ve got a duty of care to our player to make sure he’s okay and in the right head space to go out and perform the next day," said Andrew McDonald in a press conference.