'Slightly Disappointed': Centurion Travis Head Breaks Silence On Mohd. Siraj's Passionate Send-off

The second day of the pink ball test at the Border Gavaskar Trophy saw some animated moments happen, making the series an absolute box office thriller. The fiery send-off of Mohammed Siraj to Centurion Travis Head made the day more dramatic. After the day two action, the Aussie cricketer broke his silence and spoke about the moment, saying that he was slightly upset with what transpired during the play.

Travis Head Opens Up On What Transpired Aster Mohammed Siraj's Send-Off

Mohammed Siraj had an animated celebration after he successfully dismissed Travis Head, who had been wreaking havoc after scoring a brilliant 141-ball 140 and played a huge role in helping the hosts secure a dominant 157-run first-innings lead. The dismissal sparked a heated exchange while instructing him to walk back, to which Head responded with a few verbal volleys of his own before departing for the locker room.

"Well, I said 'well bowled', but he thought otherwise when he pointed me to the sheds. Yeah, I was slightly disappointed with the way that transpired with a couple of the past innings. But, yeah, it is what it is if they want to react like that. And that's how they want to represent themselves and so be it," Travis Head said while speaking to 'Fox Cricket'.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates after the dismissal of Travis Head during the day two of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

The record crowd of over 50,000 then booed Mohammed Siraj at the Adelaide Oval. The Indian pacer was later seen talking to the umpires about the crowd's reaction.

Sunil Gavaskar Unhappy Over Siraj's Passionate Send-off To Head

The fiery send-off by Mohammed Siraj incited a lot of debate as two sides have been formed over the situation. While some have been supportive of Siraj by saying that his emotions got the better of him, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar felt that Siraj's gesture was totally uncalled for and he was not happy about it.

"Unnecessary, if you ask me, the man's got 140, he hasn't got four or five or something. He got 140, you're giving him a send-off, that's totally uncalled for. No wonder he's getting the stick from the crowd. Travis Head is a local hero and after scoring 100, if he had even just applauded, Siraj would have been a hero for the entire crowd. Instead by giving him a send-off, he's become the villain," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.