Published 18:05 IST, February 3rd 2025
Australian Cricket Awards: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Star Races Past Travis Head, Crowned AUS Test Player Of The Year
Australia recently defeated India 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The Aussies will lock horns with South Africa in the World Test Championship Finals
- SportFit
- 2 min read
The Australian cricket team has been on a role currently. After Pat Cummins' appointment as the Australian skipper, the team ended up winning the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup in 2023. The Australian team retained the Ashes in the same year too. Australia have now qualified for the finals of World Test Championship 2025 after beating India 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.
The Australian team is currently touring Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. In the first Test, Australia defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 242 runs. The second Sri Lanka vs Australia Test will start from February 6, 2025. Cricket Australia announced its annual awards and rewarded the players who have been performing well and have helped the team achieve greater heights. Interestingly Josh Hazlewood has surpassed Travis Head to be crowned as the Australian Test player of the year.
Here Is A List Of All The Players Felicitated By Cricket Australia
ALSO READ | Sanju Samson Suffers Huge Setback After Fracture In Index Finger, To Remain Out Of Action For Weeks
- Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year: Josh Hazlewood
- Allan Border Medal: Travis Head
- Belinda Clark Award: Annabel Sutherland
- Men's ODI Player of the Year: Travis Head
- Women’s ODI Player of the Year: Ashleigh Gardner
- Men's T20I Player of the Year: Adam Zampa
- Women's T20 Player of the Year: Beth Mooney
- Australian Cricket Hall of Fame: Michael Bevan
- Community Impact Award: Cameron Green
- Men's Domestic Player of the Year: Beau Webster
- Women's Domestic Player of the Year: Georgia Voll
- Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year: Sam Konstas
- Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year: Chloe Ainswort
Australia vs South Africa in World Test Championship Finals
ALSO READ | ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour Concludes India Tour, Celebrates Passion For Cricket
After their debacle in the T20 World Cup in 2024, Australia have set their sights on yet another ICC Trophy. Defending champions of the Test mace, Australia have qualified for yet another ICC World Test Championship finals that will be played in Lord's in the month of June. South Africa on the other hand have been absolutely stellar with their recent Test outings and they will challenge the Aussies for the WTC title.
Updated 18:14 IST, February 3rd 2025