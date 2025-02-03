Australian Cricket Awards: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Star Races Past Travis Head, Crowned AUS Test Player Of The Year

The Australian cricket team has been on a role currently. After Pat Cummins' appointment as the Australian skipper, the team ended up winning the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup in 2023. The Australian team retained the Ashes in the same year too. Australia have now qualified for the finals of World Test Championship 2025 after beating India 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

The Australian team is currently touring Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. In the first Test, Australia defeated Sri Lanka by an innings and 242 runs. The second Sri Lanka vs Australia Test will start from February 6, 2025. Cricket Australia announced its annual awards and rewarded the players who have been performing well and have helped the team achieve greater heights. Interestingly Josh Hazlewood has surpassed Travis Head to be crowned as the Australian Test player of the year.

Here Is A List Of All The Players Felicitated By Cricket Australia

Shane Warne Men's Test Player of the Year: Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood Allan Border Medal: Travis Head

Travis Head Belinda Clark Award: Annabel Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland Men's ODI Player of the Year: Travis Head

Travis Head Women’s ODI Player of the Year: Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner Men's T20I Player of the Year: Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa Women's T20 Player of the Year: Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney Australian Cricket Hall of Fame: Michael Bevan

Michael Bevan Community Impact Award: Cameron Green

Cameron Green Men's Domestic Player of the Year: Beau Webster

Beau Webster Women's Domestic Player of the Year: Georgia Voll

Georgia Voll Bradman Young Cricketer of the Year: Sam Konstas

Sam Konstas Betty Wilson Young Cricketer of the Year: Chloe Ainswort

