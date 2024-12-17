'Avoiding Follow-on Makes Difference': KL Rahul Offers Perspective On The Deep-Bumrah Gabba Heroics

Team India and Australia provided thrilling entertainment in the ongoing Brisbane Test at The Gabba. Rain has disrupted the game several times, but the visiting team has miraculously avoided a follow-on. Rain interruptions halted Australia's momentum, and the tides turned when India's tailenders began to deliver and exceed the required score to avoid a follow-on. The Australians could not wear out India's tenacity, and the game will go into day five with a high chance of finishing tied. KL Rahul, one of Team India's heroes, has provided insights into the heroics of Jasprit Bumrah and Akash Deep.

KL Rahul Dives Deep Into the Heroics Of Jasprit Bumrah & Akash Deep, Reveals The Locker Room's Emotions

KL Rahul revealed that he was about to pad up in case they failed to enforce a follow-on. But Akash Deep and Jasprit Bumrah's thrilling performance in such an under-pressure situation made the team ecstatic. He added that Deep and Bumrah ended the day ideally for them as they had put the visiting side in such a position where they could not lose the test match.

"Yes, it's very good to see when the lower-order chips in and scores runs. That's something we discuss in our meetings. The bowlers work hard on their batting. It's really good to see that they could go there and get that little partnership. Avoiding the follow-on makes a huge difference. Knowing that there's a little bit rain around, we needed to find a way to stay in the game. Akash and Bumrah did that, and it was a great way to end the day for us.

"It was a great contest in the last half-an-hour. Not just the runs they scored or the way they batted, the heart that they showed to keep away the bouncers, to get behind the ball, to defend the ball well and play some shots. It's really good. It will give them a lot of confidence and will give the group a lot of confidence," KL Rahul said while speaking to the media after the Day 4 play.

India Avoid Follow-On! Survive Australia Scare At The Gabba In Rain-Hit Brisbane Test