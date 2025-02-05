Search icon
Published 13:07 IST, February 5th 2025

'Babar Azam is One And Only...' - Pakistan Model Confesses Love For Cricketer | WATCH VIDEO

Former Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam is one of the most popular cricketers from his country and hence all the adulation that he gets should not surprise fans.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Dua Zahra confesses her love for Babar Azam | Image: Source: Instagram

Former Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam is one of the most popular cricketers from his country and hence all the adulation that he gets should not surprise fans. While his form has not been top-notch recently, but his popularity seems to be as high as ever. In a recent interview, model Dua Zahra confessed her love for Babar. She admitted feeling bad when someone talks bad about the cricketer. Zahra confessed her love for Babar on ARY Zindagi’s chat show ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’

ALSO READ: Zaheer Khan Reveals Plans For Indian Star's Recovery Ahead Of IPL 2025

WATCH VIDEO

‘Have a tremendous crush on him’

"Babar Azam is the one and only for me. I have a tremendous crush on him, and I disapprove of the trolling directed at him. It kills me when I see someone talk bad about Babar, I feel as if it would piss my heart off."

Zahra added, “I’m happily single and have never been happily committed. I don’t believe in relationships but in marriage.”

When asked about her idea of an ideal husband, she said, “I want someone who is supportive and very honest and genuine to me, that is my only strict requirement. I can’t share my guy, so he must not lie or hide things from me. I don’t have any such demands for my husband to be too good-looking or anything. Yes, he should be good enough to look compatible next to me. Finances are not an issue, I can earn and manage myself.”

ALSO READ: BIG Setback For Australia; Cummins Likely to Miss CT 25: REPORT

Spotlight would be on the veteran batter when Pakistan try to defend their Champions Trophy title. Given the experience he has, Babar would be key to Pakistan's fortunes in the marquee event. Pakistan have a good side to go the distance in the tournament. Pakistan play the tournament opener against New Zealand in Karachi before taking on familiar foes India in the Dubai International stadium in Dubai on February 23. 

Updated 13:16 IST, February 5th 2025

Champions Trophy Babar Azam Pakistan
