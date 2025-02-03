Backyard Cricket Turns 'Nightmare' For Mitchell Marsh As Nephew Becomes Mini Bumrah, Imitates India Pacer's Action

Jasprit Bumrah has had an impactful outing in the Border Gavaskar Trophy and terrorized the Australian batters with his grit and bowling capacity. Even though India lost the series and received intense criticism, Bumrah's standout showcase was something which tamed the Australians. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh was among the ones who were on the receiving end, and the Indian pacer's bowling action continues to terrorize him.

Mitchell Marsh Reveals How Jasprit Bumrah Continues To Terrorize Him

Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has continued to terrorize Australia's Mitchell Marsh. He recently revealed that his on-field troubles against the Indian pacer continued in his backyard when his four-year-old nephew imitated Bumrah's action as they engaged in a game of cricket in their backyard. Marsh quipped about being terrorized by Bumrah as he narrated the incident and added that he struggled yet again.

“Actually, my little nephew Ted, he’s four years old, we played backyard cricket the other day. He came in with (Jasprit) Bumrah’s action, and the nightmare continued!” Marsh said during the 2025 Australian Cricket Awards.

Bumrah Emerged As A Grave Problem For Australia

Jasprit Bumrah was one of India's top in-form players for the visiting side in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series. In an otherwise tricky series for the Indian Cricket Team, Bumrah emerged as the team's talisman who scalped crucial wickets in times of need. The Indian pacer was the Australian batters' biggest nightmare and Mitchell Marsh also struggled against the pace spearhead. Bumrah managed to dismiss Marsh during the Gabba Test in Brisbane, who was already struggling with the bat. The all-rounder was already struggling with the bat, and he failed to make the cut in the final test match at the SCG.