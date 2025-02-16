BEAT India or Win ICC Champions Trophy 2025? Pakistan Vice-Captain Salman Agha's BIZARRE Response

One understands that the spotlight is around the much-hyped India versus Pakistan game at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that takes place at the DIS in Dubai. The match is locked for February 23 and it is set to be arguably the biggest cricket match of the calendar. Of course, it is arch-rivals India-Pakistan locking horns - so the excitement would be hitting the roof. Predictions and all kinds of chatter is happening among the fans and the plaudits. Pakistan are hosts and the expectations would be mighty high from them. Pakistan's vice captain Salman Agha recently spoke on a PCB podcast. When asked about what the match against India means, Agha played it down claiming it is an important match but the team is more focused on clinching the crown and not just one particular match.