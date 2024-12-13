BGT, India vs Australia Live Streaming: How to Watch The Brisbane Test Live In India, UK, US & AUS?

It is almost time for the third test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series, where Team India will lock horns against Australia. After Team India's heroics in the Perth Test, Australia retaliated firmly and gained the advantage in the Adelaide Day-Night Test. After the Aussies dominated in Pink Ball, all eyes are now at the third test math which has a lot of significance. The iconic Gabba, where Team India's famous run-chase took place, will be hosting the high-stakes match-up. Check out all the details you need to know for the third test match here.

India vs Australia Live Streaming: Session Timings, Telecast Details, Venue & More

When Will The 3rd India vs Australia Test Match Take Place?

The 3rd test match between India and Australia will take place on Saturday, December 14th and will go on till December 18th, 2025.

Where Will The 3rd India vs Australia Test Match Take Place?

The 3rd test match between India and Australia will take place at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Australia.

How To Watch The 3rd India vs Australia Test Match Live Streaming In India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Australia 3rd Test match live streaming via Disney+ Hotstar.

How To Watch The 3rd India vs Australia Test Match Live Telecast In India?

Fans in India can watch the India vs Australia 3rd Test match live telecast via the Star Sports Network [Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada].

How To Watch The 3rd India vs Australia Test Match Live Streaming In The UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the India vs Australia 3rd Test match live streaming via TNT Sports 1. The live streaming will be made available via the Discovery+ app.

How To Watch The 3rd India vs Australia Test Match Live Streaming In The US?

Fans in the US can watch the India vs Australia 3rd Test match live telecast via the Willow TV channel.

How To Watch The 3rd India vs Australia Test Match Live Streaming In Australia?