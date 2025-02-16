Big BOOST For Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Fans; ICC Announces Extra Tickets For CT 25 Dubai Matches, Including Pakistan Clash

It is now well-known that Rohit Sharma -led Team India will play all their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matches at the Dubai International stadium in Dubai. Also, it is a well-understood that the Indian team would be one of the hot favourites to clinch the crown, even sans pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah . Indian cricket team has fans all over the world and hence the demand for tickets of India games is always high. In fact, once the app to book tickets for the India- Pakistan match went live, it was sold out in no time. To be precise, the tickets were sold off in less than an hour. And now, the ICC understands that there is a huge demand for tickets for India games and the knockouts.

ICC'S OFFICIAL STANCE ON TICKETS FOR INDIA GAMES

“Additional tickets for the three group-stage India matches and Semi-final 1 at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy, which are taking place in Dubai, UAE, will go on sale today,” the ICC said in a media release.

“Demand for Champions Trophy tickets remains high, and fans will be able to purchase limited tickets when they go on general sale today (Sunday, February 16) at 12 noon GST.”

Fans will be able to purchase tickets for the opening match in Dubai between Bangladesh and India on February 20, Pakistan versus India clash on February 23 and India’s final group stage match against New Zealand on March 2. There are also limited tickets available for semi-final 1 taking place on March 4, the release added.

Eight teams will put it all on the line in 15 intense matches across 19 days.