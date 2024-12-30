Search icon
  • BIG CONTROVERSY! Yashasvi Jaiswal Suspiciously Adjudged Caught Behind Despite Inconclusive Evidence | WATCH VIDEO

Published 11:35 IST, December 30th 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal was just given out in a controversial manner as the third umpire gave an out despite there being no conclusive proof.

Reported by: Arihant Rai
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Image: Screengrab from X (@7Cricket)

A huge controversy has erupted on the fifth day of the fourth test of the Border Gavaskar series as Yashasvi Jaiswal was given out in a controversial manner by the third umpire. Jaiswal who was batting on 84 faced a Pat Cummins delivery that the batter tried to pull. Jaiswal was given not out following which the decision was appealed by the Aussies. During the review, the Snick-O technology did not show a spike as the ball passed Jaiswal, despite this the Indian batter was given out by the third umpire leaving many in disbelief.  

Yashasvi Jaiswal Given Out Despite Inconclusive Evidence 

During the 71st over as Pat Cummins was bowling the 71st over to Yashasvi Jaiswal, a controversial moment erupted which saw the Indian batter return to the dug out for 84 runs. Cummins bowled a bouncer to Jaiswal which the Indian youngster tried to pull. The ball travelled closely by Jaiswal's bat and gloves to which the home team player appealed. 

The on-field umpire gave Jaiswal as not out and the decision was then appealed by the Aussies. As the incident was being reviewed, Snick-O technology was put to use which showed no spike as the ball passed Yashasvi Jaiswal. Despite this, the young Indian star was given out by the third umpire. 

India Lose Fourth Test After Another Batting Collapse 

Following Jaiswal's controversial dismissal, the match was all but lost for India as the visitors succumbed to a 184 run loss to Australia. Australia now hold a 2-1 lead in the series with only the last test match in Sydney remaining. 

With the loss in the fourth test, India's chances of making it to the WTC final are even more slim now. 

Updated 12:03 IST, December 30th 2024

