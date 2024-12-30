BIG CONTROVERSY! Yashasvi Jaiswal Suspiciously Adjudged Caught Behind Despite Inconclusive Evidence | WATCH VIDEO

A huge controversy has erupted on the fifth day of the fourth test of the Border Gavaskar series as Yashasvi Jaiswal was given out in a controversial manner by the third umpire. Jaiswal who was batting on 84 faced a Pat Cummins delivery that the batter tried to pull. Jaiswal was given not out following which the decision was appealed by the Aussies. During the review, the Snick-O technology did not show a spike as the ball passed Jaiswal, despite this the Indian batter was given out by the third umpire leaving many in disbelief.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Given Out Despite Inconclusive Evidence

During the 71st over as Pat Cummins was bowling the 71st over to Yashasvi Jaiswal, a controversial moment erupted which saw the Indian batter return to the dug out for 84 runs. Cummins bowled a bouncer to Jaiswal which the Indian youngster tried to pull. The ball travelled closely by Jaiswal's bat and gloves to which the home team player appealed.

The on-field umpire gave Jaiswal as not out and the decision was then appealed by the Aussies. As the incident was being reviewed, Snick-O technology was put to use which showed no spike as the ball passed Yashasvi Jaiswal. Despite this, the young Indian star was given out by the third umpire.

India Lose Fourth Test After Another Batting Collapse

Following Jaiswal's controversial dismissal, the match was all but lost for India as the visitors succumbed to a 184 run loss to Australia. Australia now hold a 2-1 lead in the series with only the last test match in Sydney remaining.