Big Relief For Robin Uthappa, Karnataka High Court Stays Arrest Warrant On Former T20 World Cup And IPL Winner

Former India player and the winner of T20 World Cup , Robin Uthappa has now been given interim protection and a stayed order against an arrest warrant from a Karnataka High Court Vacation Bench presided by Justice Suraj Govindaraj. The former India cricketer found himself embroiled in a big controversy when an arrest warrant was issued against him with alleged fraud related to Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) deposits.



