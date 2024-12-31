Search icon
  • Big Relief For Robin Uthappa, Karnataka High Court Stays Arrest Warrant On Former T20 World Cup And IPL Winner

Published 16:17 IST, December 31st 2024

Big Relief For Robin Uthappa, Karnataka High Court Stays Arrest Warrant On Former T20 World Cup And IPL Winner

An arrest warrant had been issued against Uthappa with alleged fraud related to Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) deposits.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Robin Uthappa celebrates while playing for Chennai Super Kings | Image: BCCI

Former India player and the winner of T20 World Cup , Robin Uthappa has now been given interim protection and a stayed order against an arrest warrant from a Karnataka High Court Vacation Bench presided by Justice Suraj Govindaraj. The former India cricketer found himself embroiled in a big controversy when an arrest warrant was issued against him  with alleged fraud related to Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) deposits. 

(This is a breaking story. The copy will be updated soon)

