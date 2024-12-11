Border-Gavaskar Trophy: First Image Of The Brisbane Pitch Out, Indian Batters Likely To Be Tested

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: India and Australia are gearing up for the Gabba challenge. The last time, India and Australia locked horns in Brisbane in 2021, the visitors decimated the hosts to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. As of now, the India vs Australia series is evenly poised with both the teams winning one match each. India won the Perth Test and Australia in return defeated them at the Adelaide Oval. India will have some great memories of the Gabba, but that doesn't necessarily mean that they have an upper hand in the contest.

The third Test match of the series starts on December 14, 2024. Both India and Australia are unlikely to make any changes in their playing XI. Australia's chances of changing their Xi heavily depends on their pacer Josh Hazlewood's fitness. Just like any other Australian ground, Brisbane too offers pace and bounce for the bowlers and this time around too, things aren't going to be too different.

First Image Of The Gabba Wicket Emerges

Gabba had continued to remain a fortress for the Australians till the time India toured in 2020 and defeated them. Australians have a great record at the Gabba and they will fancy their chances of defeating India and taking a lead in the series. The new image of the Gabba that has surfaced online shows a green top with a heavy roller operating.

The Indian batters have already shown signs of having problems against bounce and the Gabba wicket might just end up producing it. Overcast conditions and rains are also expected which might propel the ball to zip around and create problems for the batsmen.

Test stats and records at The Gabba

Matches: 68

Matches won batting first: 26

Matches won bowling first: 27

Average 1st innings Score: 327

Average 2nd innings Score: 317

Average 3rd innings Score: 238

Average 4th innings Score: 161

Matthew Hayden Wants Australia To Be Ruthless

ormer Australia opener Matthew Hayden has advised the Indian bowlers to target the "fourth, fifth stump line" and make use of the natural bounce offered by the Gabba surface in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The five-match series is locked at 1-1 after Australia's emphatic win in the pink Test in Adelaide. India won the opener by 295 runs at Perth. Hayden shared his views on how to dismiss the Australian batters at Gabba.