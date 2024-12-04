Border Gavaskar Trophy: IND vs AUS Pink Ball Test In Adelaide To Have An Updated Start Time

After Team India pick up a spectacular win in the Perth Test against Australia, both sides are now gearing up for a unique challenge. The second test match will be an interesting affair as the test match will be played in day-night conditions. The Pink Ball Test is a distinct competition which will allow the play to continue after the sun is set as both teams will play under the lights. Take note of a key detail as the match-up will have a different start time.

India-Australia 2nd Border Gavaskar Trophy Clash In Adelaide Oval To Have A New Start Time

The second test match of the India vs Australia series is all set to happen in Adelaide, but there is a twist. The Adelaide Test will be hosted in day-night conditions and a pink ball would be used instead of the conventional red ball. Given that the second India vs Australia clash will be a day-night match-up, the starting time for the play will be different from the Perth Test.

Unlike the Perth Test which had a 05:00 AM IST start time, The Pink Ball Test at the Adelaide Oval will have a start time of 09:30 AM IST. Skippers Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins will be out in the field for the toss at 09:00 AM IST. This time, fans in India wouldn't have to disturb their sleep as the match will have a delayed start since it will continue under the lights.

India's Ravindra Jadeja with the pink ball in hand during the India vs Prime Minister's XI warm-up match at the manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia | Image: X/@BCCI