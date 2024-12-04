Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 16:26 IST, December 4th 2024

Border Gavaskar Trophy: IND vs AUS Pink Ball Test In Adelaide To Have An Updated Start Time

The second test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval has an updated start time. Check out the details here.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India vs Prime Minister's XI | Image: X/@BCCI

After Team India pick up a spectacular win in the Perth Test against Australia, both sides are now gearing up for a unique challenge. The second test match will be an interesting affair as the test match will be played in day-night conditions. The Pink Ball Test is a distinct competition which will allow the play to continue after the sun is set as both teams will play under the lights. Take note of a key detail as the match-up will have a different start time.   

India-Australia 2nd Border Gavaskar Trophy Clash In Adelaide Oval To Have A New Start Time

The second test match of the India vs Australia series is all set to happen in Adelaide, but there is a twist. The Adelaide Test will be hosted in day-night conditions and a pink ball would be used instead of the conventional red ball. Given that the second India vs Australia clash will be a day-night match-up, the starting time for the play will be different from the Perth Test.

Unlike the Perth Test which had a 05:00 AM IST start time, The Pink Ball Test at the Adelaide Oval will have a start time of 09:30 AM IST. Skippers Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins will be out in the field for the toss at 09:00 AM IST. This time, fans in India wouldn't have to disturb their sleep as the match will have a delayed start since it will continue under the lights.

India's Ravindra Jadeja with the pink ball in hand during the India vs Prime Minister's XI warm-up match at the manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia | Image: X/@BCCI

Also Read: 'We Have Nothing But Respect For Every Indian Cricketer': Australia's Nathan Lyon Before 2nd Test

The pink ball test between India and Australia will be a huge challenge as both sides will aim to wash off their old memories. For Team India, they do not have fond memories in Adelaide as the infamous '36 all out' happened there. The visiting side will have a chance to put the past behind and deliver a strong outing. On the other hand, Australia is reeling through the effects of their loss in Perth, and they are eager to pull off a win in the second match.

Also Read: Adelaide Pitch Curator Offers HUGE Take, Wants 'Spin To Play A Role' On IND-AUS Pink Ball Showdown

Updated 17:17 IST, December 4th 2024

Rohit Sharma

Recommended

Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.