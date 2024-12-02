'Work For Betterment': Harbhajan Singh Asks PCB To Keep Ego Aside And Think Of Cricket's Development

The Champions Trophy hosting scenario continues to get murky as the suspense over the schedule continues. After India's rigid stance on not traveling to Pakistan , things have reached at an impasse as Pakistan continues to advocate that no hybrid mode will be tolerated. Amid the ongoing tussle among both sides, former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has urged the PCB to keep egos aside and let the marquee ICC tournament happen in hybrid mode.

Harbhajan Singh Stands In Support Of Hybrid Model, Urges PCB To Keep Ego Aside

During an exclusive interaction with Republic Media in the sidelines of an event, Harbhajan Singh was asked about Pakistan's stance in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The former India cricketer said that the Pakistan Cricket Board need to keep their ego aside and play for the betterment of cricket. he added that India-Pakistan matches do not happen regularly, and they need to work for the betterment of the sport.

“I think they will agree. I don't think that they would deny agreeing to it. India-Pakistan matches do not happen regularly, so the egos need to be kept aside and work for the betterment of the sport in cricket. Play in the hybrid model, cricket should move forward,” Harbhajan Singh said.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 To Happen In Hybrid Mode?

Several developments have take place after the ICC's board members came forward for a meeting. The all-hands meet was to come forward with a resolution for the impending announcement of the Champions Trophy 2025 schedule. While reports suggest that the PCB have remained adamant over their stance, a hybrid model is the only possibility in which the tournament could happen smoothly.