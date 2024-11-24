IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli Smashes Long-awaited 81st Ton In Perth As India Grinds Australia Down

One of Indian Cricket's modern day greats has been delivering his best as Virat Kohli faces off against a formidable Australian bowling unit at the Optus Stadium in Perth. The opening test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series has been an absolute firecracker, with bowlers and batters displaying greatness in tough tracks. The fans in Perth were in for a treat at day three play as Virat Kohli showcased intensity and grit to stand guard against Australia and deliver a thrilling 81st ton.

Virat Kohli Breaks the Drought with 81st Century in Perth as India Tames Australia in Perth Test

Virat Kohli is back in his electric form as he gains a much-awaited ton at the Border Gavaskar Trophy. After going through a lean phase, the Australian tracks turned out to be lucky for the star-Indian batter as he raked up runs and scored a century against the Pat Cummins-led Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Kohli scored 100 runs off 143 balls with eight fours and two sixes.

It is a huge boost for his morale, as his past outings haven't been productive. Be it against Bangladesh or the New Zealand series, Virat Kohli's numbers have been in the lower part. But Australia has always been a productive venue for Kohli, and he displayed his masterclass against the formidable Aussie side and made them scratch their heads.

India's Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs on the third day of the first cricket test between Australia and India in Perth, Australia | Image: AP Photo

Virat Kohli smashed eight fours and two sixes during his unbeaten 100 off 143 balls, forging a 89-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Washington Sundar (29) and unfinished 77 off 54 balls with Nitesh Reddy (38 not out) to bat Australia out of the match. Yashasvi Jaiswal also scored a masterful century and went on to score 161 runs as Team India declared their second innings for 487 for six, right after Kohli's ton. Australia have a victory target of 534 on day 3 of the opening Test.