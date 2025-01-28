Breakthrough Moment for Varun Chakravarthy! Spinner Becomes 3rd Indian Bowler to Clinch Two Five-Wicket Hauls in T20Is

The revival of Varun Chakravarthy has brought a newfound boost to India's bowling attack. Gautam Gambhir's gamble to implement him in the T20I fold has been nothing less than fruitful for the Indian side. The mystery spinner remains in form as Team India locks horns against England in a T20I series. During the 3rd T20I match in Rajkot, Chakravarthy made history after dismissing some of England's top batters during their innings.

Varun Chakravarthy Makes History! Finds Spot In Elite List Of Bowlers After Five-For vs ENG

Varun Chakravarthy had a marvelous run with the ball in the 3rd T20I match as he picked up a five-for in the play. The mystery spinner dismissed Jos Buttler, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer and became a nightmare for the English batters. Chakravarthy went on to pick wickets once he picked up the wicket of Ben Duckett, and there was no way to recover for England in the game.

After scoring a five-for, Varun Chakravarthy is now the third bowler who has multiple five-wicket hauls in the T20I format. Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav have achieved the feat in the past. The spinner's first five-wicket haul came against South Africa, where he was in phenomenal form. In the past two matches against the Three Lions, Varun scalped three in Kolkata and two in Chennai, taking his total wicket count to ten.

Chakravarthy Does The Trick For Team India As They Limit England At 171/9

The third T20I match marked the return of Mohammad Shami in the India blue after 14 months. The India pacer looked to be in pleasant form and while he went wicket-less, he delivered a solid spell against the Englishmen. But it was Varun Chakravarthy who stole the show at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. India could restrict England to 171/9 thanks to Chakravarthy's outstanding bowling performance, which included a five-wicket haul.