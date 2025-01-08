Bumrah, Shami Doubtful; Jaiswal Likely to be Picked in Rohit-Led Team India's Predicted Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025

With time running out, the BCCI selectors would have to pick a provisional squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The deadline for the submission of provisional squads is January 12. So, with not much time left - there are plenty of selection questions that would worry Ajit Agarkar and his team. There is much uncertainty around the two pace spearheads of India - Jasprit Bumraha nd Mohammed Shami - will they get picked? Both of them are recovering from injuries and the question is - will they get 100 per cent fit for the event? One thing that looks certain as of now is that Rohit Sharma would be leading the side and Bumrah would be his deputy. But how can Bumrah be the vice-captain if there is uncertainty over his availability.