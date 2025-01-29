Search icon
Published 08:01 IST, January 29th 2025

'Cannot Take...' - Hardik Pandya SLAMMED For His Slow Knock vs England During 3rd T20I

India allrounder Hardik Pandya faced the ire on social space following his 35-ball 40 in the 3rd T20I.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Hardik Pandya walks down with a bat during their practice session ahead of their first Twenty20 match against England, in Kolkata | Image: AP Photo

India allrounder Hardik Pandya faced the ire on social space following his 35-ball 40 in the 3rd T20I. Now that India lost the game against England, Hardik is facing the heat for his slow-paced knock. Speaking on the post-match show on Star Sports, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel reckoned that a batter couldn’t take 20-25 deliveries to get set in a T20I. He also pointed out that while Hardik finished with 40 runs off 35 balls, he took a lot of dot balls at the start of his innings.

ALSO READ: England Secure 26-Run Win Over India, Set Series At 2-1

‘Can’t take 20-25 balls to get set’

“Can’t take 20-25 balls to get set. I understand taking your time but you have to keep rotating the strike. Hardik may have ended up with 40 off 35, but there were a lot of dot balls at the start of his innings,” Patel said.

Team India and England showcased some clinical bowling spells at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, but it was the visitors' side who picked up a win this time. England defeated India by 26 runs, but the hosts still lead the series 2-1. The Indian side would regroup and figure out a way to emerge supreme in the remainder of the T20I series. While their bowling showcase was spectacular, the batting remained a point of concern throughout the game.

England Beat India, Take The Series 2-1 In Rajkot

ALSO READ: India vs England, 3rd T20I, Highlights: England Defeat India

As the visitors stepped up their game in a must-win situation to win the third T20l by 26 runs and salvage the five-match series, Indian batters faltered against a precise England bowling attack. The batters were only able to reach 145/9 in 20 overs, but India should have chased down the target. When Sanju Samson was bowled by Jofra Archer again in the powerplay, many of the hosts' wickets fell. Before being dismissed by Brydon Carse, Abhishek Sharma made a few clear shots. Even Suryakumar Yadav got off to a fast start with a signature pick-up shot off Archer that went all the way, but he was defeated by a similar attempt off Wood, which prolonged his slender run.

Updated 08:26 IST, January 29th 2025

Hardik Pandya Sanju Samson

