'Cannot Take...' - Hardik Pandya SLAMMED For His Slow Knock vs England During 3rd T20I

India allrounder Hardik Pandya faced the ire on social space following his 35-ball 40 in the 3rd T20I. Now that India lost the game against England, Hardik is facing the heat for his slow-paced knock. Speaking on the post-match show on Star Sports, former India cricketer Parthiv Patel reckoned that a batter couldn’t take 20-25 deliveries to get set in a T20I. He also pointed out that while Hardik finished with 40 runs off 35 balls, he took a lot of dot balls at the start of his innings.

‘Can’t take 20-25 balls to get set’

“Can’t take 20-25 balls to get set. I understand taking your time but you have to keep rotating the strike. Hardik may have ended up with 40 off 35, but there were a lot of dot balls at the start of his innings,” Patel said.

Team India and England showcased some clinical bowling spells at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, but it was the visitors' side who picked up a win this time. England defeated India by 26 runs, but the hosts still lead the series 2-1. The Indian side would regroup and figure out a way to emerge supreme in the remainder of the T20I series. While their bowling showcase was spectacular, the batting remained a point of concern throughout the game.

England Beat India, Take The Series 2-1 In Rajkot