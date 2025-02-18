Champions Trophy 2025: 36 Cameras & 360-degree Virtual Field Model, ICC Steps Up With Never Seen Before Telecast Arrangements

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will offer a different kind of visual treat for the audience. ICC has planned to introduce an array of technologies in a bid to better the viewership quality for the marquee event.

ICC to Introduce Cutting-edge Technology In Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan will host New Zealand in the tournament opener on February 19 to kick off the Champions Trophy. An extensive coverage has been planned by the ICC and each match will be captured by a minimum of 36 cameras assisted by a host of analytical tools and visual enhancements.

This edition of the Champions Trophy will also witness the introduction of the Field 360° by Quidich Innovation Labs. This is a virtual field model which will offer the spectators a more in-depth knowledge of the game with a never-before-seen technology.

Moreover, drone cameras will be used to capture breathtaking visuals of the venues and their surroundings while the roving buggy cam will deliver immersive visuals from the ground. A dedicated virtual feed will also be introduced to cater to smartphone users.

ICC Announced Commentary Panel For Champions Trophy 2025

ICC also announced its star-studded commentary panel which will be headlined by the likes of Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Matthew Hayden, Ramiz Raja, Mel Jones, Wasim Akram and Sunil Gavaskar. Former international cricketers Dale Steyn, Bazid Khan, Dinesh Karthik, Katey Martin, Shaun Pollock, Athar Ali Khan and Ian Ward will also offer their opinions through their magic voices in the Champions Trophy.