Champions Trophy 2025: Clueless PCB Takes Big U-Turn Again, Pakistan Rectifies Big Mistake After Being Shamed Publicly

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and controversies go hand in hand. An ICC event has returned to Pakistan after a span of 29 years, but they have somehow found a way to make a mockery out of it. A big controversy happened after fans spotted India's flag missing from the Karachi's National Stadium ahead of the start of the ICC Champions Trophy . The Champions Trophy is being played in the Hybrid Model and India are scheduled to play all their matches in Dubai.

Though the PCB tried to put the blame entirely on the ICC, but they did not take note of the fact that the flags of the other participating nations were hoisted in the National Stadium, but it seems that the PCB has learnt its lesson and has made necessary amends.

Champions Trophy 2025: Indian Flag Raised In Karachi

When asked about the Indian flag's absence from the National Stadium in Karachi, an unnamed PCB source cited a few guidelines given by the ICC. 'As you know, India is not coming to Pakistan to play its matches during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025; the National Stadium in Karachi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore have hoisted flags of countries that are going to play at the said venues', said a PCB source as quoted by IANS.

Reacting to the entire flag controversy BCCI vice-president said that it was Pakistan's duty to confirm that the Indian flag was present there or not. The Pakistan Cricket Board has now taken a note of the matter and the Tricolour has been raised at the national stadium in Karachi.

Here's How Indian Fans Reacted To The Flag Controversy

India And Pakistan To Meet In Dubai For High-Octane Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

India and Pakistan players greet each other after their 2023 ODI World Cup match in Ahmedabad | Image: AP