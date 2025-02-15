Updated 21:31 IST, February 15th 2025
Champions Trophy 2025: England Receive Massive Boost, Star Player Declared Fit After Injury Scare
Following a string of poor displays against India, the England Cricket Team will have a point to prove in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
England have received a massive boost ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Opener Ben Duckett, who suffered an injury during the recent ODI series, has been declared fit for the upcoming ICC event.
Duckett injured himself in the last ODI match in Ahmedabad and there were concerns over his availability in the tournament. But the England Cricket Board has now confirmed the player is fit after undergoing scans to determine the extent of his injury.
England Opener Declared Fit For Champions Trophy
An ECB statement read, 'Scans on a left groin injury have confirmed that England Men’s batter Ben Duckett is fit and available for the ICC Champions Trophy.
'Duckett sustained the injury while fielding during the first innings of England’s third ODI defeat to India in Ahmedabad last Wednesday.
'The England squad will arrive in Pakistan on 18 February ahead of their opening match of the tournament against Australia in Lahore on Saturday, 22 February.'
Duckett was a rare bright prospect in the white ball series against India which otherwise was a shoddy affair for the English team. They will be seeking a rapid change in their current form before they open their Champions Trophy campaign against Australia on February 22. England are also sweating on the fitness of Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton who are nursing injuries.
England Have A Tough Task To Cut Out
England had already suffered a setback as youngster Jacon Bethell was ruled out of the tournament and Tom Banton replaced him in the squad. England are clubbed with Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan and need to finish in the top two in their group in a bid to seal a semifinal spot.
They are yet to lay their hand on the Champions Trophy and lost two finals to West Indies and India in 2004 and 2013 respectively. This will be Brendon McCullum's first assignment as the England white-ball coach and he will be adamant to prove all the doubters wrong.
